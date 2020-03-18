OFFERS
Board of Supervisors proclaim emergency measures for social distancing

Adobe stock

Adobe stock

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: March 18, 2020 6:46 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The Coconino County Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation closing restaurants and other businesses in Coconino County to members of the public, effective at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 through Wednesday, April 1.

Williams Mayor John Moore said he will be consulting with city staff to determine what the proclamation means for the city of Williams.

Coconino County Board Chair Lena Fowler issued the proclamation aimed to help curb the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing.

All restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, retail food facilities and other similar businesses and establishments are prohibited from serving food and beverages for consumption on premises.

Members of the public are prohibited from entering and remaining to dine or consume beverages. Businesses that typically offer food and beverages for on-premises consumption are encouraged to offer food and beverage using delivery, window, drive-through or drive-up service. If a business chooses to offer this type of “to-go” service, members of the public may remain on its premises for the purpose of picking up their food or beverage orders.

The proclamation also closes the following:

• Bars, taverns, brew pubs, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms, special licensees, clubs, and other similar businesses and establishments offering alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption.

• Theaters, cinemas and indoor and outdoor performance venues.

• Libraries and museums.

• Gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, yoga and barre studios and other similar facilities.

• Bingo halls, bowling alleys, indoor climbing facilities, skating rinks and other similar recreational or entertainment facilities.

The restrictions do not apply to any of the following:

• Grocery stores, markets, convenience stores and other similar businesses and establishments that offer food and beverage not for on-premises consumption;

• Pharmacies and drug stores;

• Food banks and food pantries;

• Cafeterias, commissaries, and restaurants located within health care facilities, nursing homes, shelters, group homes, places of worship, or similar facilities; and

• Cafeterias, commissaries, and restaurants located within or on the premises of institutions of higher learning.

The County set-up a COVID-19 Information Line (928.679.7300) from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday - Friday and 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on weekends for people who have questions. People can also email questions to: COVID19Information@coconino.az.gov.

Further information is available on the Coconino County COVID-19 website at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19.

Information provided by Coconino County

