Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, March 18
Weather  35.0
Winter storm set to drop 9-13 inches of snow in Williams March 18

(NWS/graphic)

(NWS/graphic)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: March 17, 2020 12:40 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A potent and cold winter storm will bring significant low elevation rain and a possible nine to 13 inches of snow in Williams early March 18 through March 19, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect with predicted snow levels beginning around 4,500 feet, with snow accumulations of nine-13 inches possible above 6,000 feet. High water and flooding in lower-elevation streams and washes may also occur.

Forecasters are calling for an 80 percent chance of rain showers during the day March 18 with a high around 44. There will be south winds from eight to 16 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. Little snow is expected.

On the evening of March 18, rain and snow showers increase with an 80 percent chance of snow. Rain and snow showers expected in the early evening, becoming snow after 8 p.m. The low will be around 27 degrees with winds 9-11 mph.

Thursday there is a 40 percent chance of snow with less accumulation. Highs will be near 41 with southwest winds nine to 14 mph.

Thursday night decreases to a 10 percent chance of snow before midnight. Lows will be around 23 degrees.

Highs will be near 47 degrees on Friday and 53 by the weekend.

