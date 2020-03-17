Wild West Junction under new ownership

WILLIAMS, Ariz. —Wild West Junction welcomed new owners March 6, who said they will be keeping the restaurant, hotel, bar and all other operations the same.

New owners, Dan and Judy Curnes purchased the property from Bryan Mortenson and John Moore.

The Curnes are originally from southern California and have more than a decade of experience as owners/operators of Café dj Catering in California. They also operated the kitchen at their local Elks Lodge for three years.

Moore, who operated Wild West Junction, has been trying to sell the Junction for some time and said with his recent decision to run for Congress, it was time to sell the business.

“I’ve got my entertainment company, I’ve got Miss Kitty’s (steakhouse) and I’m running for Congress. It’s just time for me to let go of some things and do less,” he said.

Moore has also served as mayor of Williams since June 2008, a position he will retain until Dec. 31, 2020, when his term ends.

Moore said he is happy that Wild West Junction sold and is excited to welcome its new owners.

“We had other opportunities to sell in the past and haven’t always been too excited about them but with these folks they’re excited about keeping it as it is and keeping it as Wild West Junction, so that’s what I’m happy to see. I hope they carry on the same way as we’ve always had it,” he said.

The Curnes said WWJ is exactly what they were looking for in a business.

“We pulled up and got out of car and instantly fell in love with it,” Judy said.

The Curnes said they looked at the property in October, moved to Williams in February and closed the deal for the purchase March 6.

For now, the Curnes plan to keep the business as it is, making only minor repairs and maybe adding a special to the menu.

“Just fix things that are broken, a little paint here and there — nothing’s going to change,” Judy said.

The Curnes said they are excited to call Williams home and are looking forward to welcoming people to the business.



“We left a lot of family and friends behind but we’ve already made a whole new family and a bunch of fiends already. Everybody’s so nice,” Judy said. “We don’t have one single regret leaving everybody behind, it feels so right.”

“Stop in and just say hi,” Dan said. “We’re not as famous as the mayor, but we’ll take pictures.”

The Curnes have been together for 20 years and have four grown children.

Moore said Cataract Creek Gang will continue evening performances, starting Memorial Day weekend.

“Cataract Creek Gang will be doing the same thing they always do,” he said.

More information about Wild West Junction is available at www.wildwestjunction.com.