Playing a new tune: Community grant brings new instruments to Williams schools

Sierra Oswald, Audrey Stearns and Addy Endicott play new percussions instruments at WEMS March 12. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Sierra Oswald, Audrey Stearns and Addy Endicott play new percussions instruments at WEMS March 12. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: March 17, 2020 1:07 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Musicians at Williams Unified School District are able to grow their program with a recent donation from the Williams Alliance for the Arts.

photo

Band teacher Beverly Stearns leads the Williams Elementary-Middle School band through a rehearsal. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

The WUSD Governing Board recently approved $6,160 worth of musical instruments for Williams Elementary-Middle School and Williams High School.

The instruments include a marimba, orchestra bells, concert base drum mallets, tambourines, wind chimes and an alto saxophone.

The money for the instruments came from a grant supplied by the Greater Williams Community Fund.

“We simply contacted Beverly Sterns at the school district and asked her what she needed,” said Kris Williams of the Williams Alliance for the Arts. “She gave us a list and we purchased everything for her.”

Money from the grant will also be used to send seventh graders to the Phippen Museum in Prescott and provide lunch.

The Greater Williams Community Fund is a fund of the Arizona Community Foundation, a nonprofit charitable foundation founded in 1978.

Since a visionary group of people established the Greater Williams Community Fund in late 2004, the Fund has grown to over $243,000. The amount awarded annually to nonprofit organizations continues to increase and since 2005, has distributed over $89,000 in Williams and the surrounding areas.

Income generated from the fund is returned to the community annually as grants, while the principal continues to grow to provide for community needs forever. Local Steering Committee members bring their knowledge and expertise to address needs specific to the area.

Gifts to the Community Fund are permanent investments in the community—gifts that literally keep on giving. Every donation, large or small, stays in the Community Fund and grants are made locally each and every year.

The Greater Williams Community Fund is currently accepting applications for this year’s grant cycle. Grant applications are open from March 9 – 30. Grants must benefit the local community.

GCWF is planning a grant presentation June 11 to correspond with Williams Founders Day June 14. http://www.azfoundation.org/givewhereyoulive/flagstaff/communityfunds/greaterwilliams.aspx#GiveGWCF

The Greater Williams Community Fund can accept gifts of cash, publicly-traded and privately-held securities, real estate, business interests or other assets. You may also direct in your will or trust to leave specific assets or a percentage of your estate to the Greater Williams Community Fund. The fund is prohibited from having raffles, bake sales etc.

Gifts to the Community Fund serve a broad array of community needs and are tax-deductible as allowed by law and subject to individual limitations.

