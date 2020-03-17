Letter to the editor: 35th annual W.A.A.G. rabies clinic April 4
The Williams Animal Action Group’s 35th Annual Rabies Vaccination Clinic will be held on April 4 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Barn, 750 N. Airport Rd. in Williams. Rabies vaccinations for your dogs and cats will cost $10 each, including the legal certificate and metal tag.
If your pet was vaccinated for rabies for the first time in spring of 2019, it is due for a booster. If your pet is older and had a booster shot for rabies in spring of 2017, etc. it is due for its three year booster. That vaccination expiration date is also on your Rabies vaccination certificate.
Any healthy cat or dog can receive the shot. Puppies and kittens must be older than 12 weeks or they are too young to vaccinate. Also, nursing, pregnant or sick pets cannot be vaccinated. Do not bring them to the clinic.
Dr. Karla Baker, DVM, will be vaccinating our critters. We love having her and her gentle skills on site. The usual gang of skilled WAAG volunteers will be filling out the paperwork and helping all the critters and owners.
Please mark your calendars and keep an eye on the Williams-Grand Canyon News for more information.
Kali M. Kaliche,
Williams resident
