Community calendar: week of March 18

Senior Center meals and activities canceled

The Williams Senior Center has canceled all programs,classes and congretate meals. Meals are available for delivery. More information is available from Darlene at (928) 679-7485.

Benefit Concert at Miss Kitty’s canceled

A benefit concert in support of musicians Jake Madlocka dn Clarance Clearwater on March 22 has been canceled.

Williams Lions Club 75th anniversary canceled

The Williams Lions Club will be postponing its 75th Charter Party at Bearizona on Friday, March 20 and the Lions District Convention, Saturday, March 21 at Miss Kitty’s due to the Coronavirus.

AARP tax preparation services postponed

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide free in-person tax preparation at the Williams Senior Center has been postponed until further notice. For more information or help filing an extension, call (928) 919-9277 or email at taxaideflagstaff.setmore.com

5th annual Williams Historic Route 66 Car Show June 12-13

The 5th annual Williams Historic Route 66 car show takes place June 12-13 in Williams. The event is hosted by American Legion Cordorva Post 13. Applications are available at www.williamshistoricroute66carshow.com. More information is available by emailing williamshistoricroute66carshow@gmail.com. A portion of the procees benefit American Legion programs.

Rabies clinic returns April 4

W.A.A.G. is hosting its annual rabies clinice April 4 at the Williams Rodeo barn.Volunteers will be at the barn from noon to 3 p.m. Rabies vaccinations are $10 and include a certificate and tag.

Williams Republican Awareness Club

Williams Republican Awareness Club meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Miss Kitty’s Steakhouse. Please join us.

Williams youth soccer signups ongoing

Early Bird Registration for AYSO soccer through March 15. The cost is $75 for early registration, which will increase to $100 after March 15. Updates about AYSO are posted on the AYSO Facebook page.Registratoin closes April 15 and first practices begin the third week of May.

Lions Club birthday calendar deadline looms

The Williams Lions Club is preparing to send the 2020-2021 Community Birthday Calendar to the printer. If you have any additions, corrections, or deletions to the 53nd issue of this Williams tradition, contact your favorite Lions Club member or calendar chair Denis Kirkley at 928-814-2166. New customers are also welcome to have their family’s birthdays and anniversaries listed. Calendars will be sold for $10 each and will be available in June.

Williams Food Pantry open Saturdays

The Williams Food Pantry is open weekly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at 125 S. 3rd Street. More information is available by calling (928) 255-9039.

Adult art class March 23

Bonnie Dent will be hosting the next adult art class at St. Agnes Apartments March 23. Participants will work on marbling from 1-3 p.m. All classes are free and include supplies.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.