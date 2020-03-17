Bailee Cameron makes deans’ list

AZUSA, Cali. — Bailee Cameron, Williams resident and Azusa Pacific University student recently made the academic Deans’ List.

Cameron is a social work major. She was honored for a fall semester 2019 academic standing of a 3.5 or better grade-point average. Cameron is joined by 2,171 other students receiving the same honor.

Azusa Pacific University is an evangelical, Christian university committed to God first and excellence in higher education. With 68 bachelor’s degrees, 48 master’s degrees, 18 certificates, 10 credentials and nine doctoral programs, the university offers its more than 10,000 students a quality education on campus, online, and at seven regional locations throughout Southern California.

Information provided by Azusa Pacific University