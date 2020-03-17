Bailee Cameron makes deans’ list
AZUSA, Cali. — Bailee Cameron, Williams resident and Azusa Pacific University student recently made the academic Deans’ List.
Cameron is a social work major. She was honored for a fall semester 2019 academic standing of a 3.5 or better grade-point average. Cameron is joined by 2,171 other students receiving the same honor.
Azusa Pacific University is an evangelical, Christian university committed to God first and excellence in higher education. With 68 bachelor’s degrees, 48 master’s degrees, 18 certificates, 10 credentials and nine doctoral programs, the university offers its more than 10,000 students a quality education on campus, online, and at seven regional locations throughout Southern California.
Information provided by Azusa Pacific University
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
- 18-year-old dies after accident at Great Smoky Mountains Park
- Who is at risk for the coronavirus?
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Arizona coronavirus cases grow slightly; total now at 12
- Honsinger: No plans for Williams schools to close
- Winter storm set to drop 9-13 inches of snow in Williams March 18
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Flagstaff's Rio de Flag flood project receives $52 million in federal money
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Who is at risk for the coronavirus?
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
- 18-year-old dies after accident at Great Smoky Mountains Park
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- Obituary: Christian Alexander Plasencia
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: