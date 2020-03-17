Author and historian kicks off Archaeology Month

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Dr. Barbara Jaquay gave an intriguing lecture March 11 at the Sultana Theatre on the history and impact the sheep industry has made in Williams and northern Arizona.

A captivated crowd was led through the meadows via historic images from Jaquays edifying slideshow and excerpts from her recently published book, “Where Have All the Sheep Gone? Sheep Herders and Ranchers in Arizona: A Disappearing Industry.”

Jaquays lecture covered how several local families such as the Poquettes, Auzas and Johnsons influenced the growth and economy of northern Arizona through the sheep industry.

Jaquay is an author and historian and is one of many speakers that was scheduled to lecture every Wednesday night at the Sultana Theatre in celebration of Archaeology Month. However, due to the COVID-19, the weekly lectures and other events have been canceled.