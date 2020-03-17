OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, March 18
Weather  35.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Author and historian kicks off Archaeology Month

Author of “Where Have All the Sheep Gone? Sheep Herders and Ranchers in Arizona: A Disappearing History”, Barbara Jaquay, concludes her presentation March 11 at the Sultana Theatre. (B. Garibay/WGCN

Author of “Where Have All the Sheep Gone? Sheep Herders and Ranchers in Arizona: A Disappearing History”, Barbara Jaquay, concludes her presentation March 11 at the Sultana Theatre. (B. Garibay/WGCN

By B. Garibay, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: March 17, 2020 2:27 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Dr. Barbara Jaquay gave an intriguing lecture March 11 at the Sultana Theatre on the history and impact the sheep industry has made in Williams and northern Arizona.

A captivated crowd was led through the meadows via historic images from Jaquays edifying slideshow and excerpts from her recently published book, “Where Have All the Sheep Gone? Sheep Herders and Ranchers in Arizona: A Disappearing Industry.”

Jaquays lecture covered how several local families such as the Poquettes, Auzas and Johnsons influenced the growth and economy of northern Arizona through the sheep industry.

Jaquay is an author and historian and is one of many speakers that was scheduled to lecture every Wednesday night at the Sultana Theatre in celebration of Archaeology Month. However, due to the COVID-19, the weekly lectures and other events have been canceled.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Lectures and hikes part of Kaibab Forest’s Archaeology Month
Archaeology Month: Williams railroad history presentation March 20
Kaibab National Forest adds more programs for archaeology month
Archaeology Month highlights Williams railroad, aviation history
Archaeology month begins at Kaibab National Forest
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State