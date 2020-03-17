Author and historian kicks off Archaeology Month
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Dr. Barbara Jaquay gave an intriguing lecture March 11 at the Sultana Theatre on the history and impact the sheep industry has made in Williams and northern Arizona.
A captivated crowd was led through the meadows via historic images from Jaquays edifying slideshow and excerpts from her recently published book, “Where Have All the Sheep Gone? Sheep Herders and Ranchers in Arizona: A Disappearing Industry.”
Jaquays lecture covered how several local families such as the Poquettes, Auzas and Johnsons influenced the growth and economy of northern Arizona through the sheep industry.
Jaquay is an author and historian and is one of many speakers that was scheduled to lecture every Wednesday night at the Sultana Theatre in celebration of Archaeology Month. However, due to the COVID-19, the weekly lectures and other events have been canceled.
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
- 18-year-old dies after accident at Great Smoky Mountains Park
- Who is at risk for the coronavirus?
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Arizona coronavirus cases grow slightly; total now at 12
- Honsinger: No plans for Williams schools to close
- Winter storm set to drop 9-13 inches of snow in Williams March 18
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Flagstaff's Rio de Flag flood project receives $52 million in federal money
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Who is at risk for the coronavirus?
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
- 18-year-old dies after accident at Great Smoky Mountains Park
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- Obituary: Christian Alexander Plasencia
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: