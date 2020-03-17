Aspiring young artists from three communities celebrate Youth Art Month
Originally Published: March 17, 2020 2:01 p.m.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Gallery in Williams plastered their wall and store front display with outstanding works of art from Williams, Heritage, Ash Fork and Parks elementary school students March 14.
The young artist will have their work on display and for sale, the entire month of March in honor of Youth Art Month.
The Gallery in Williams is located on the corner of Second Street and Route 66 and welcomes all to come in and enjoy the exhibit.
