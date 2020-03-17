OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, March 18
Weather  35.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

AIA hopeful for spring championship athletic season, no cancellations or postponents yet

Williams athletic practices and competitions have been suspended during the coronavirus outbreak. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Williams athletic practices and competitions have been suspended during the coronavirus outbreak. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: March 17, 2020 2:24 p.m.

PHOENIX — Despite the two-week suspension of Arizona public schools because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Arizona Interscholastic Association Board has announced no postponements or cancellations to the spring championship athletic season.

“We will keep all processes in place for postseason tournaments,” the AIA said in a statement. “If the spring championship season extends for any period of time, the AIA will be ready to conduct tournaments in their entirety.”

The board said no official interscholastic competitions will be played effective immediately through March 28. The earliest possible date for the resumption of competition will be March 30 unless otherwise notified.

However, the association will respect all decisions made by schools and school districts in regard to practices during this time of suspension. Therefore, the AIA will defer to the schools and support their decisions from this standpoint.

“Our first objective is to get students back into the classroom and then have them return to the athletic arenas when appropriate,” they said. “As board members we will work diligently with our constituents to ensure a smooth transition back to school as usual.”

All rules and bylaws in the AIA handbook will continue to be applied, including no scrimmages allowed and rules for practices, workouts and individual training sessions.

The AIA said they will continue to monitor the communications from the governor’s office, as well as the state health department, and consider recommendations.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Competitive esports program under consideration at Arizona high schools
High school, high score: AIA kicks off first ever esports season
New policies for spring sports<br>
New policies for spring sports<br>
Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State