AIA hopeful for spring championship athletic season, no cancellations or postponents yet

PHOENIX — Despite the two-week suspension of Arizona public schools because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Arizona Interscholastic Association Board has announced no postponements or cancellations to the spring championship athletic season.

“We will keep all processes in place for postseason tournaments,” the AIA said in a statement. “If the spring championship season extends for any period of time, the AIA will be ready to conduct tournaments in their entirety.”

The board said no official interscholastic competitions will be played effective immediately through March 28. The earliest possible date for the resumption of competition will be March 30 unless otherwise notified.

However, the association will respect all decisions made by schools and school districts in regard to practices during this time of suspension. Therefore, the AIA will defer to the schools and support their decisions from this standpoint.

“Our first objective is to get students back into the classroom and then have them return to the athletic arenas when appropriate,” they said. “As board members we will work diligently with our constituents to ensure a smooth transition back to school as usual.”

All rules and bylaws in the AIA handbook will continue to be applied, including no scrimmages allowed and rules for practices, workouts and individual training sessions.

The AIA said they will continue to monitor the communications from the governor’s office, as well as the state health department, and consider recommendations.