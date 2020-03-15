OFFERS
Sun, March 15
Grand Canyon School closes March 16-22 as coronavirus precaution

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: March 15, 2020 12:11 p.m.

Grand Canyon Unified School District School is closing for the week of March 16 as a proactive measure related to the coronavirus, officials said. Students were on spring break March 9-12.

School administration announced on their website the school will be closing as they monitor information related to the coronavirus.

“This is a challenging time for our families, staff and community,” the school said. “We are grateful for the ongoing support and patience of our Grand Canyon Community as we work to make decisions that are best for our students, staff, and families. Our top priority continues to be the health and safety our school community.”

Although no cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the school district, staff will be closing school the week of March 16-22 in an effort to be proactive and support statewide and national efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

“We will continue to actively communicate with our parents, families and staff via text, email and our website,” they said.

During their school closure, all athletic events, practices, school events, field trips, preschool, clubs, onsite meetings and community hosted events are canceled.

All school buildings and facilities will be unavailable to the public and faculty.

If you there is a high priority need to access school facilities, people can contact either Principal Matthew Yost at myost@grandcanyonschool.org.

Details about food provisions and potential online learning opportunities will be forthcoming on the school’s website.

“We appreciate the support of our families and community as we remain committed to the health and safety of our students, families, and the wider community,” the school said.

