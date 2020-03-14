Latest Williams area coronavirus news: Updates from the Williams News

This is the latest information about the impacts of coronavirus in northern Arizona. This page will be continuously updated by the Williams-Grand Canyon News staff. We appreciate any updates sent to us from the community.

The following is a list of closures and delays in the Williams-Flagstaff area because of the coronavirus.

LOCAL

• Williams Little League: Season delayed until April 6, this includes Majors practices. Registration is still open for T-ball and Minors until April 1. Visit https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=2162318

• Kaibab National Forest Archaeology Month: The Super Tuesdays Williams Library event on March 17 and March 31 have been postponed, as have the last two lectures at the Sultana on March 18 and March 25. The Wednesday night presentations at Sultana theatre in Williams on March 18 and March 25 have also been postponed until further notice.

• The Grand Canyon Visitor Center Theater and the Science on a Sphere© Theater located at the South Rim Visitor Center are closed until further notice. Interpretive programs on the South Rim are also suspend until further notice, including those at Desert View Watchtower. Desert View cultural demonstrations will be suspended through the month of March.

REGIONAL AND STATE

• Northern Arizona University: Classes online beginning March 23, campus remains open.

• Coconino Community College: No onsite classes, alternative methods begin March 23.

• Lowell Observatory: Closed until further notice

• City of Flagstaff – Commission and Council meetings closed to the public until further notice.

• Twin Arrows Casino Resort – MMA Fights cancelled.

• Yavapai College – Face-To-Face classes will be delayed until March 23rd.

• Embry Riddle University – Spring break extended to March 18, Classes move to online.

• Cirque de Solei Axle At Findlay Toyota Center – cancelled

• Northern Arizona Suns – Season cancelled

Veterans Affairs, Prescott: Access to campus restricted, includes screening.

• Yavapai College: Classes delayed until March 23; classes to shift online.

The City of Williams, Williams Unified School District, Heritage Charter School, Flagstaff Unified School District, Coconino County and the City of Flagstaff remain on normal schedules.

To submit news of your closures or delays, email editorial@williamsnews.com