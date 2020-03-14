Coronavirus: In uncertain times, here's what Williams News is doing
Letter to the community:
With the amount of information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic flowing through media outlets, the staff at the Williams-Grand Canyon News is striving to keep readers informed and cover the news of the day in the most accurate way possible. Our mission is to keep our communities up to date on how this situation is affecting us locally, while publishing information that is affecting our families and loved ones across the country.
We are attempting to cover how this outbreak is affecting us locally, but we are also trying to post regional, state and national content that we also feel is relevant. There is a lot of information out there and we look to our network of professional journalists for accurate reporting.
Your subscription to the Williams-Grand Canyon News supports this work, but we have made a decision to post coverage of the novel coronavirus free for online readers. We hope that our journalism can help readers stay informed and make educated decisions as we wade through this time of uncertainty together.
The Williams-Grand Canyon News will have coronavirus content displayed on our home page, as well as on the front page of our printed newspaper and our e-edition. Readers can also sign up for the Williams-Grand Canyon News newsletter for the latest posted stories at https://www.williamsnews.com/subscriber-services/index/.
~The Williams-Grand Canyon News editorial staff
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- 18-year-old dies after accident at Great Smoky Mountains Park
- Who is at risk for the coronavirus?
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Honsinger: No plans for Williams schools to close
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- K9 team makes drug and weapons arrest on I-40
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: Updates from the Williams News
- Flagstaff's Rio de Flag flood project receives $52 million in federal money
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Obituary: Christian Alexander Plasencia
- Who is at risk for the coronavirus?
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- 18-year-old dies after accident at Great Smoky Mountains Park
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
- Obituary: Charlene A. Payne
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: