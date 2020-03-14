OFFERS
Coronavirus: In uncertain times, here's what Williams News is doing

Originally Published: March 14, 2020 8:34 p.m.

Letter to the community:

With the amount of information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic flowing through media outlets, the staff at the Williams-Grand Canyon News is striving to keep readers informed and cover the news of the day in the most accurate way possible. Our mission is to keep our communities up to date on how this situation is affecting us locally, while publishing information that is affecting our families and loved ones across the country.

We are attempting to cover how this outbreak is affecting us locally, but we are also trying to post regional, state and national content that we also feel is relevant. There is a lot of information out there and we look to our network of professional journalists for accurate reporting.

Your subscription to the Williams-Grand Canyon News supports this work, but we have made a decision to post coverage of the novel coronavirus free for online readers. We hope that our journalism can help readers stay informed and make educated decisions as we wade through this time of uncertainty together.

The Williams-Grand Canyon News will have coronavirus content displayed on our home page, as well as on the front page of our printed newspaper and our e-edition. Readers can also sign up for the Williams-Grand Canyon News newsletter for the latest posted stories at https://www.williamsnews.com/subscriber-services/index/.

~The Williams-Grand Canyon News editorial staff

