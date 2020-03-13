Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Grand Canyon National Park remains open, however, because of public health concerns related to COVID-19, some park facilities are closed and some related activities have been cancelled.

According to the park’s website, all South Rim visitor contact stations are currently open. This includes Grand Canyon Visitor Center, Yavapai Geology Museum, Verkamps Visitor Center, Kolb Studio, Tusayan Museum and Desert View Watchtower.

The Visitor Center Theater and the Science on a Sphere© Theater located at the South Rim Visitor Center are closed until further notice.

Interpretation Programs on the South Rim are also suspend until further notice, including those at Desert View Watchtower. Desert View Cultural Demonstrations will be suspended through the month of March.

Contact stations in the Canyon at Indian Garden and Phantom Ranch are open.

Grand Canyon Shuttle Bus

According to the park, in an effort to keep visitors and employees safe on the park's shuttle buses, only passengers that can be seated will be allowed to board, regardless of the number of people waiting in line at a shuttle stop

While this means visitors may have to wait longer at some of the bus stops, this practice allows greater social distancing between passengers as well as between passengers and drivers.

Grand Canyon National Park visitors can be assured that the facilities in the park, including lodges and restaurants, continue to monitor conditions and maintain high standards related to the health and wellness of staff and visitors. Park and concession staff are working to maintain clean and healthy facilities in accordance with CDC guidance.

More information and for park updates visit https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/grand-canyon-national-park-public-health-update.htm?fbclid=IwAR2RdLFnr4EkaITKBshOiLtnyiBNjmotfcXh7uCLHGknhdLm-QDZWoeBILs