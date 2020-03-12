Possible flash flooding in Supai, western Grand Canyon
Originally Published: March 12, 2020 4:22 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Flagstaff is forecasting heavy rain and potential flooding now through Friday afternoon. The heaviest precipitation will be 5 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday in Coconino and Yavapai Counties.
Flash flooding is possible in western Grand Canyon including Supai and associated camping areas, and west of Prescott an east of Payson.
Widespread flooding of low water crossings is expected and nonpaved roads will be muddy and potentially impassable.
Showers will decrease Saturday.
