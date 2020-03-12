NAU and CCC to move to online only classes amidst COVID-19 concerns

Northern Arizona University and Coconino Community College announced they will transition to all online classes following spring break amid intensifying concerns about the transmission of coronavirus.

Northern Arizona University

NAU President Rita Cheng made the announcement the afternoon of March 12 via an email to university students and a post on the NAU webpage. The online-only format will begin March 23.

NAU officials say after the two-week period they’ll reevaluate the decision and provide direction for the remainder of the semester.

Cheng is also encouraging students to stay near NAU during spring break and announced that residence halls and dining facilities will remain open.

The NAU mountain campus in Flagstaff will remain open and operational, and NAU employees will continue to perform their jobs. This includes university housing, computer labs, food service, Campus Health Services, research labs and other units at the university.

NAU is working closely with community college partners and local officials regarding statewide campus operations. Any changes in operational status will be communicated directly to faculty, staff and students at these locations.

Cheng said all non-essential university-sponsored international travel and domestic travel outside of Arizona is suspended until further notice. She also discouraged any personal travel outside of Arizona, both domestic and international.

Officials are also urging student travelers to carefully consider their intended destinations for personal trips and check on restrictions or quarantine measures that may be recommended or required by the CDC upon arrival or return.

In addition, NAU has canceled faculty-led study abroad programs through May and is requesting that all students and faculty who are currently abroad in such programs to return to the U.S.

For more information on NAU’s response to the coronavirus, see nau.edu/coronavirus.

Coconino Community College

Instruction at Coconino Community College will resume March 23, after spring break, but students will not be returning to CCC campuses until March 30. During the week of March 23-27 students will be restricted to alternative learning methods.

College staff will remain working on campus and maintain continuity of service to students. Faculty are currently developing alternative methods of instruction to meet the needs of their students.

CCC President Colleen Smith met with college leadership March 12 to work on solutions and ideas based on the latest information from the state and Coconino County Health and Human Services Office of Health Services regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“Those of us at Coconino Community College believe this to be the best decision with the information we have at this time,” Smith said. “Supervisors will be working with our colleagues throughout the college to provide more information and assist with planning.”

Events scheduled the week of March 23-27 are canceled. Additional decisions on event cancellations will be made on March 23.

Students should plan to return to campus on March 30, but should check the college website for further information as the time gets closer.

For all updates and more information regarding CCC’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, see https://www.coconino.edu/coronavirus.