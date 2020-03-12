OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, March 12
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Honsinger: No plans for Williams schools to close

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: March 12, 2020 6:16 p.m.

As Williams Unified School District students head to spring break next week, Superintendent Rick Honsinger revealed the district’s latest response to the coronavirus.

In a letter to parents, Honsinger said WUSD is working with the state and county health departments to stay up to date on the COVID-19 virus and to plan responses as the virus progresses.

He said currently administrators are being told to keep schools open, and to encourage sick children and staff to stay home.

Students and parents are encouraged to follow healthy habits of washing hands, sneezing and coughing into elbows and increasing social distances with others.

The schools are taking extra measures in disinfecting surfaces and insisting students wash hands, Honsinger said.

WUSD is following health department requests to participate in slowing down this epidemic by:

  • Isolating possible cases and those who might have been exposed to the virus.
  • Increasing social distances: no shaking hands, avoid large crowds and events, and avoid sharing objects.
  • Cleaning surfaces and hands often.
  • Avoid travel to inflected areas.
  • Be observant of your family’s health and symptoms.

The three symptoms of COVID-19 to watch for are:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath

If any family members develop any of these symptoms, they are asked to stay home and seek a healthcare provider to develop a plan.

WUSD will take guidance from the state and county and in turn will keep families up to date on new developments, Honsinger said.

“We will be watching the situation during spring break,” he said. “Families need to be prepared to have sick kids at home or be prepared for a possible school closure. Let’s work together as a community to do our part in combating this epidemic.”

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

NAU advises against some spring break travel because of COVID-19
No widespread Arizona school closures planned for virus
Time for a flu shot: First cases of flu confirmed in Coconino County
Coconino County Health Services monitoring Coronavirus
Arizona governor declares emergency as virus cases hit 9
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State