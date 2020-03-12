Honsinger: No plans for Williams schools to close

As Williams Unified School District students head to spring break next week, Superintendent Rick Honsinger revealed the district’s latest response to the coronavirus.

In a letter to parents, Honsinger said WUSD is working with the state and county health departments to stay up to date on the COVID-19 virus and to plan responses as the virus progresses.



He said currently administrators are being told to keep schools open, and to encourage sick children and staff to stay home.



Students and parents are encouraged to follow healthy habits of washing hands, sneezing and coughing into elbows and increasing social distances with others.

The schools are taking extra measures in disinfecting surfaces and insisting students wash hands, Honsinger said.

WUSD is following health department requests to participate in slowing down this epidemic by:

Isolating possible cases and those who might have been exposed to the virus.

Increasing social distances: no shaking hands, avoid large crowds and events, and avoid sharing objects.

Cleaning surfaces and hands often.

Avoid travel to inflected areas.

Be observant of your family’s health and symptoms.

The three symptoms of COVID-19 to watch for are:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

If any family members develop any of these symptoms, they are asked to stay home and seek a healthcare provider to develop a plan.

WUSD will take guidance from the state and county and in turn will keep families up to date on new developments, Honsinger said.



“We will be watching the situation during spring break,” he said. “Families need to be prepared to have sick kids at home or be prepared for a possible school closure. Let’s work together as a community to do our part in combating this epidemic.”