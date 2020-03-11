Soggy weather to continue in northern Arizona this week

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Wet weather is expected across Arizona through Friday with forecasters saying possible heavy rains in some areas could result in flooding with flowing washes and roads covered by water.

National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Yavapai and Northern Gila Counties Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.

People can expect rainfall totals of 1.5 to 2.5 inches in addition to the 1 to 1.5 inches of rain most areas have already received. The additional precipitation will lead to elevated flow in area washes, creeks, streams and rivers. Area waterways along and south of the Mogollon Rim are forecast to see slow rises through Wednesday afternoon, with a second peak forecast for Thursday evening into Friday afternoon.

Detailed forecast:

Showers will continue across northern Arizona through Saturday. After the initial showery period Wednesday, a second round of heavier precipitation is expected Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.

Area waterways are currently rising from the rain that has fallen. A second and higher rise in water is forecast on Friday night. Flash flooding will become increasingly possible, especially with the heavier rain Thursday night and Friday.

Snow levels will remain above 9,000 through Thursday afternoon. Snow levels will then slowly drop to 7,000 feet through the day Friday. Little snow accumulation is expected below 8,000 feet.

A colder and prolonged winter weather event with accumulating mountain snow is possible next week.