OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, March 10
Weather  41.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Williams Elementary hosts annual STEAM Fair

Kristin Haskins, executive director of the Flagstaff Arboretum works with a student. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Kristin Haskins, executive director of the Flagstaff Arboretum works with a student. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: March 10, 2020 4:52 p.m.

Williams Elementary-Middle School hosted its annual STEAM Fair March 3. Representatives from groups such as Willow Bend, The Flagstaff Arboretum, Coconino County Search and Rescue and Williams Police Department attended the event.

Photo Gallery

Wems Steam Fair
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

STEM Night returns to Williams March 28
Community calendar: week of March 14
Full STEAM ahead for Williams Elementary students
Community calendar: week of March 21
Spelling showdown: Rushing and Christiansen advance to County Spelling Bee
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State