Williams Elementary hosts annual STEAM Fair
Originally Published: March 10, 2020 4:52 p.m.
Williams Elementary-Middle School hosted its annual STEAM Fair March 3. Representatives from groups such as Willow Bend, The Flagstaff Arboretum, Coconino County Search and Rescue and Williams Police Department attended the event.
Photo Gallery
Wems Steam Fair
Most Read
- Williams joins Second Amendment sanctuary city movement
- Who is at risk for the coronavirus?
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Youth Art Month coming to The Gallery in Williams in March
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Grand Canyon team rescues man at Hopi Point
- Parents, grandmother of Flagstaff boy arrested in his death
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- Williams to see new LED street lights downtown beginning in March
- 2020 elk, pronghorn hunt draw results available
- Obituary: Christian Alexander Plasencia
- Flagstaff's Rio de Flag flood project receives $52 million in federal money
- Man injured in accidental shooting in Williams
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Obituary: Charlene A. Payne
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- Ash Fork man arrested for shooting incident in Kaibab Estates West
- Who is at risk for the coronavirus?
- Crime in a small town: Williams PD continues with high call volume in 2019
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: