Williams Business Alliance returns with renewed focus for 2020

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — In its fourth year serving the Williams community, the Williams Business Alliance (WBA) is excited to kick start 2020 with renewed energy and focus.

After the closing of the Williams Chamber of Commerce in August 2016, the Williams Business Alliance, a division of the Greater Flagstaff Chamber and supported by APS, emerged as a platform to continue to help promote local business and advance a strong business climate. Through the years, the organization has grown in numbers and has some exciting new changes for 2020.

To start, WBA is thrilled to announce the newest member of its team, Tanya Christie of National Bank of Williams. Tanya will serve as the Williams Business Alliance Community Ambassador and looks forward to her new role as the local community liaison.

“Part of my role as branch manager of National Bank is to get out and interact with the community more. It seemed like a natural fit to combine my professional role with this awesome volunteer opportunity” Christie said.

National Bank of Williams has been a member of the WBA since its inception and has been extremely supportive of the efforts to keep a strong local business organization in town.

WBA is also excited to debut the new member decal and logo design created exclusively for its members.

“It was fun to collaborate with our WBA members in creating a decal and logo that better matches the Williams identity,” said Julie Pastrick, President and CEO of the Greater Flagstaff Chamber. “We couldn’t be more pleased at the eye-catching outcome.”

This new logo and decal can be seen throughout town on storefronts and windows identifying members of the WBA and promoting “shop local”. It is an important distinction, as a study conducted by the Shapiro Group in 2012 revealed that “consumers are more likely to buy from Chamber members over non, as they presume they are more community-minded and trustworthy.”

WBA is also thrilled to convene once again the ever-popular “Wake Up Williams Breakfast Club” network development event. During the event, local business leaders are given the opportunity to meet and connect with others in a structured, face-to-face format. Dee Seehorn of Pine Country Restaurant has hosted this free event for the past three years, which includes a scrumptious breakfast and souvenir mug to take home. Wake Up Williams will be held again March 25 from 9-10 a.m. at Pine

Country Restaurant in Williams. There is no fee to attend, however, the Chamber asks those interested to register online at www.flagstaffchamber.com/events prior to attending.

With so many more great things in the hopper for 2020, WBA looks forward to continuing to serve and promote the Williams business community and hopes to welcome many more members in the coming months.

More information on the WBA or new membership is available from Tanya Christie at National Bank or by phone at (602) 316-4720.