Williams 911: week of March 11
The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) between March 3-8 -
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers responded to 911 hang up at local hotel;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman Avenue;
• Officers responded to lost child on Seventh Street, child reunited with parents;
• Officers took road rage report on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers assisted Showlow Police with contacting resident in Williams;
• Officers assisted CCSO with missing juvenile;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Grand Canyon Boulevard, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers responded to fight at Canyon Club, subjects wouldn’t aid in prosecution or assist;
• Officers responded to domestic on Rodeo, no domestic;
• Officers responded to theft of service from local restaurant;
• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Route 66;
• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Franklin;
• Officers arrested a female for possession of marijuana (35 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia and driving revoked;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grant;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Route 66;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, male arrested for criminal damage;
• Officers responded to domestic on Edison, male arrested for threats and assault;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard, subject hit light pole;
• Officers responded to domestic on Grand Canyon Boulevard, male arrested for assault, threats, and criminal damage;
• Officers took phone fraud on Route 66;
• Detective investigated and arrested a male for child molestation;
• Officers responded to domestic on Route 66, male subject fled area but identified;
• Officers took fraud schemes case on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on First Street;
• Officers recovered motor bike that was reported stolen;
• Officers and Fire Dept. responded to smoke coming out of residence on Taber, none found;
• Officers responded to disturbance on RT66, civil matter handled on scene;
• Officers arrested a female for driving suspended on Railroad, cited and released;
• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Grand Canyon Boulevard, cited and released;
• Officers responded to threats on Grant;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Hancock;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel and
Officers assisted Lifeline on Third Street.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
- Williams joins Second Amendment sanctuary city movement
- Who is at risk for the coronavirus?
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Youth Art Month coming to The Gallery in Williams in March
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Grand Canyon team rescues man at Hopi Point
- Parents, grandmother of Flagstaff boy arrested in his death
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- Williams to see new LED street lights downtown beginning in March
- 2020 elk, pronghorn hunt draw results available
- Obituary: Christian Alexander Plasencia
- Flagstaff's Rio de Flag flood project receives $52 million in federal money
- Man injured in accidental shooting in Williams
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Obituary: Charlene A. Payne
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- Ash Fork man arrested for shooting incident in Kaibab Estates West
- Who is at risk for the coronavirus?
- Crime in a small town: Williams PD continues with high call volume in 2019
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: