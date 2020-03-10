Williams 911: week of March 11

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) between March 3-8 -

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up at local hotel;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers responded to lost child on Seventh Street, child reunited with parents;

• Officers took road rage report on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers assisted Showlow Police with contacting resident in Williams;

• Officers assisted CCSO with missing juvenile;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Grand Canyon Boulevard, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to fight at Canyon Club, subjects wouldn’t aid in prosecution or assist;

• Officers responded to domestic on Rodeo, no domestic;

• Officers responded to theft of service from local restaurant;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Route 66;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Franklin;

• Officers arrested a female for possession of marijuana (35 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia and driving revoked;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grant;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, male arrested for criminal damage;

• Officers responded to domestic on Edison, male arrested for threats and assault;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard, subject hit light pole;

• Officers responded to domestic on Grand Canyon Boulevard, male arrested for assault, threats, and criminal damage;

• Officers took phone fraud on Route 66;

• Detective investigated and arrested a male for child molestation;

• Officers responded to domestic on Route 66, male subject fled area but identified;

• Officers took fraud schemes case on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on First Street;

• Officers recovered motor bike that was reported stolen;

• Officers and Fire Dept. responded to smoke coming out of residence on Taber, none found;

• Officers responded to disturbance on RT66, civil matter handled on scene;

• Officers arrested a female for driving suspended on Railroad, cited and released;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Grand Canyon Boulevard, cited and released;

• Officers responded to threats on Grant;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Hancock;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel and

Officers assisted Lifeline on Third Street.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.