Tue, March 10
WHS law enforcement students compete at SkillsUSA

On Feb. 28, Williams High School forensic science/law enforcement students competed at the SkillsUSA competition at Glendale Community College. (Photo/WUSD)

On Feb. 28, Williams High School forensic science/law enforcement students competed at the SkillsUSA competition at Glendale Community College. (Photo/WUSD)

Originally Published: March 10, 2020 10:42 a.m.

On Feb. 28, Williams High School forensic science/law enforcement students competed at the SkillsUSA competition at Glendale Community College. The young women comprised the CSI team and the young men were the criminal justice team.

