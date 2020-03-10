Senior spotlight: Mason Harris

Mason Harris has attended Williams area schools for seven years. He moved to Williams from Sierra Vista.

His favorite classes are History, English and P.E.

He said his coaches and teachers have been like family to him over the years, including Coach Brownlee and Echeverria.

“My mom’s a teacher so they’re like all my family members,” he said.

He said his friends have also been a big influence in his life.



Mason said football and sports have been his primary focus in high school.

Some of his favorite memories include sporting events.

“Our hitting drills, those are always like make or break you,” he said. “I miss practices a lot - more than games.”

Outside of school Mason has worked in construction.



For fun, Mason loves to be in the outdoors, hunting and fishing.

After graduation he plans to move to Flagstaff and possibly attend Coconino Community College for its nursing program.