Senior spotlight: Keara Sloss
Keara Sloss is a first year senior at Williams High School. She transferred to Williams from Sunrise Mountain High School in the Phoenix area.
“It was easy making friends up here,” she said. “Everyone is pretty nice.”
Keara’s favorite classes at Williams are the weight lifting class and pre-calculus. Her favorite classes at Sunrise Mountain was choir.
Keara said most of the teachers at Williams have been very helpful as she easily adjusted to a new school.
“All of the teachers kind of helped me adjust. They tried to make sure that I was settled in and getting my work done. Miss Lee actually talks to me quite often and makes sure that I’m understanding the work,” she said. “For the most part I really like the staff.”
Outside of class Keara said that she was involved in Best Buddies and Choir at Sunrise Mountain.
Some of her favorite memories at Williams High School wer homecoming and the annual senior bonfire.
After graduation Keara plans to attend NAU to become a speech pathologist.
She currently works at Grand Canyon Railway in the coffee and fudge shop.
