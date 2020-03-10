OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, March 10
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Senior spotlight: Keara Sloss

Keara Sloss is a senior at Williams High School. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Keara Sloss is a senior at Williams High School. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: March 10, 2020 11:59 a.m.

Keara Sloss is a first year senior at Williams High School. She transferred to Williams from Sunrise Mountain High School in the Phoenix area.

“It was easy making friends up here,” she said. “Everyone is pretty nice.”

Keara’s favorite classes at Williams are the weight lifting class and pre-calculus. Her favorite classes at Sunrise Mountain was choir.

Keara said most of the teachers at Williams have been very helpful as she easily adjusted to a new school.

“All of the teachers kind of helped me adjust. They tried to make sure that I was settled in and getting my work done. Miss Lee actually talks to me quite often and makes sure that I’m understanding the work,” she said. “For the most part I really like the staff.”

Outside of class Keara said that she was involved in Best Buddies and Choir at Sunrise Mountain.

Some of her favorite memories at Williams High School wer homecoming and the annual senior bonfire.

After graduation Keara plans to attend NAU to become a speech pathologist.

She currently works at Grand Canyon Railway in the coffee and fudge shop.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

WHS senior spotlight: Carissa Foley
WHS senior spotlight: Samantha Russell
WHS senior spotlight: Tony Cavaletto
WHS senior spotlight: Brittnee Larsen
WHS Senior spotlight: Looking at graduation and beyond
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State