Read Across America: WEMS students celebrate literacy
Originally Published: March 10, 2020 10:33 a.m.
Williams Elementary-Middle School celebrated Read Across America March 3. Students dressed in Dr. Seuss themed costumes and older students read to younger students.
Photo Gallery
Read Across America
Most Read
- Williams joins Second Amendment sanctuary city movement
- Who is at risk for the coronavirus?
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Youth Art Month coming to The Gallery in Williams in March
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Grand Canyon team rescues man at Hopi Point
- Parents, grandmother of Flagstaff boy arrested in his death
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- Williams to see new LED street lights downtown beginning in March
- 2020 elk, pronghorn hunt draw results available
- Obituary: Christian Alexander Plasencia
- Flagstaff's Rio de Flag flood project receives $52 million in federal money
- Man injured in accidental shooting in Williams
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Obituary: Charlene A. Payne
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- Ash Fork man arrested for shooting incident in Kaibab Estates West
- Who is at risk for the coronavirus?
- Crime in a small town: Williams PD continues with high call volume in 2019
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: