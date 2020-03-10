OFFERS
March 10
Read Across America: WEMS students celebrate literacy

Williams Elementary-Middle School celebrated Read Across America March 3. Students dressed in Dr. Suess themed costumes and older students read to younger students. (Photos courtesy of Williams Unified School District)

Originally Published: March 10, 2020 10:33 a.m.

Williams Elementary-Middle School celebrated Read Across America March 3. Students dressed in Dr. Seuss themed costumes and older students read to younger students.

