Obituary: Darrel M. Zifka
Darrel M. Zifka, 86, went to be with Jesus the morning of February 20, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Darrel was preceded in death by his parents, Stephan and Viola Zifka (Hirsch), brother, Henry. His sister, Irene, passed away a few days after Darrel. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, and three step children, Anna Hoyt, Aaron Cox, and Jared Cox and ten grandchildren.
Darrel was born on October 17, 1933, in Stitzer, Wisconsin. He was an athlete and good in all sports. After his only son passed away at age thirteen, he started restoring old cars. His first wife, Bonny, passed away and he was a widower at age fifty.
Darrel married again five years later. He and Carolyn were married for thirty-one years. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved people. He was loved deeply by his family. We miss you so much.
- Williams joins Second Amendment sanctuary city movement
- Who is at risk for the coronavirus?
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Youth Art Month coming to The Gallery in Williams in March
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Grand Canyon team rescues man at Hopi Point
- Parents, grandmother of Flagstaff boy arrested in his death
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- Williams to see new LED street lights downtown beginning in March
- 2020 elk, pronghorn hunt draw results available
- Obituary: Christian Alexander Plasencia
- Flagstaff's Rio de Flag flood project receives $52 million in federal money
- Man injured in accidental shooting in Williams
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Obituary: Charlene A. Payne
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- Ash Fork man arrested for shooting incident in Kaibab Estates West
- Who is at risk for the coronavirus?
- Crime in a small town: Williams PD continues with high call volume in 2019
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: