Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, March 10
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Obituary: Darrel M. Zifka

Originally Published: March 10, 2020 10:49 a.m.

Darrel M. Zifka, 86, went to be with Jesus the morning of February 20, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Darrel was preceded in death by his parents, Stephan and Viola Zifka (Hirsch), brother, Henry. His sister, Irene, passed away a few days after Darrel. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, and three step children, Anna Hoyt, Aaron Cox, and Jared Cox and ten grandchildren.

Darrel was born on October 17, 1933, in Stitzer, Wisconsin. He was an athlete and good in all sports. After his only son passed away at age thirteen, he started restoring old cars. His first wife, Bonny, passed away and he was a widower at age fifty.

Darrel married again five years later. He and Carolyn were married for thirty-one years. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved people. He was loved deeply by his family. We miss you so much.

