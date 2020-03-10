OFFERS
Elephant Rocks Golf Course opens for 2020 season

Elephant Rocks Golf Course opened March 4. (Photo courtesy of Bernie Hiemenz)

Originally Published: March 10, 2020 10:47 a.m.

Elephant Rocks Golf Course opened March 4, about two weeks ahead of when the course typically opens. The warm weather contributed to the early season.

