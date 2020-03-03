OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, March 04
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Youth Art Month coming to The Gallery in Williams in March

Williams Alliance for the Arts (WAFTA) received grant money from the Great Williams Community Fund in 2016. In this photo Napur Patel displays her artwork during National Youth Art Month which WAFTA sponsored.

Williams Alliance for the Arts (WAFTA) received grant money from the Great Williams Community Fund in 2016. In this photo Napur Patel displays her artwork during National Youth Art Month which WAFTA sponsored.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: March 3, 2020 2:37 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Gallery in Williams is celebrating National Youth Art Month through the month of March and invites the public to visit The Gallery to view local youth art.

All proceeds go directly to young artists.

A free reception to honor and celebrate local youth will be held March 14, from 5-7 p.m. Refreshments will be served during the event.

The Gallery is located at 145 West Route 66 in Williams. More information is available from The Gallery at (928) 635-3006 or Williams Alliance for the Arts at (928) 351-7665.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Williams artists prepare for Youth Art Month
Youth Art month is coming to Williams
Williams Alliance for the Arts continues support at schools
Williams Art Scene: second Saturday Art Walk brings art to Williams
Local gallery gears up to celebrate youth art month
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State