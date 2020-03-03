Youth Art Month coming to The Gallery in Williams in March
Originally Published: March 3, 2020 2:37 p.m.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Gallery in Williams is celebrating National Youth Art Month through the month of March and invites the public to visit The Gallery to view local youth art.
All proceeds go directly to young artists.
A free reception to honor and celebrate local youth will be held March 14, from 5-7 p.m. Refreshments will be served during the event.
The Gallery is located at 145 West Route 66 in Williams. More information is available from The Gallery at (928) 635-3006 or Williams Alliance for the Arts at (928) 351-7665.
