Williams 911: week of March 4
The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) between Feb. 27-March 2 -
• Officers arrested a male for Aggravated DUI after he ran the stop sign at Edison and Grand Canyon Blvd and drove the wrong way on Edison, subject was a .313 over two times the legal limit;
• Officers responded to numerous dog calls;
• Officers responded to man down on Grand Canyon Boulevard, intoxicated subject taken to his hotel;
• Officers arrested a male who turned himself in for a warrant on Route 66;
• Officers responded to very intoxicated female trying to get into vehicles on Route 66 and Third Street, subject turned over to friend after no one would prosecute;
• Officers found purse on Route 66, given back to owner;
• Officers responded to loud party on Locust and Fulton;
• Officers responded to dead dog in roadway on Country Club, not found;
• Officers after traffic stop arrested a male for a felony warrant on Route 66;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Sixth Street and Route 66;
• Officers conducted public assist on Franklin;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sheridan;
• Officers responded to landlord/tenant issue on Rodeo, civil matter referred to courts;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers after traffic stop arrested male from Nevada for possession of marijuana, cited and released;
• Officers and Fire Dept. responded to local hotel for fire alarm, burnt toast;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Franklin;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Piping Rock;
• Officers responded to Love’s for suicidal subject, subject gone upon arrival;
• Officers responded to trespass at local hotel, subject trespassed from property;
• Officers responded to male who fell and couldn’t get back up on Sherman, officers assisted in getting male up no injury;
• Officers responded to Oak reference a mom who found marijuana in her sons room, taken for destruction;
• Officers conducted public assist at Carl’s JR;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Pine Meadows;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers took private property hit and run accident at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grant;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Rodeo;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at Subway;
• Officers conducted public assist on Franklin;
• Officers took report of theft of motor bike on Fulton;
• Officers responded to disturbance by Footworks, male and female in verbal disagreement, handled on scene;
• Officers took in found property on Route 66;
• Officers responded to report of female who smelled of alcohol driving with kids in car at Taco Bell, subject gone upon arrival;
• Officers arrested a female for driving suspended, cited and released;
• After traffic stop two females were arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana wax;
• Officers responded to male looking in widows of residences on 6th, subject gone upon arrival.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Ash Fork man arrested for shooting incident in Kaibab Estates West
- 27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
- Missing Flagstaff man sought by sheriff's office
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- Williams High School baseball and softball schedule
- Taking the heat: Williams Fire hopes new stipend program will help to increase recruitment and retention
- Forest Service to burn 78-acres of slash piles near Parks Feb. 26
- New finance director brings rural experience to city of Williams
- Obituary: Christian Alexander Plasencia
- Flagstaff's Rio de Flag flood project receives $52 million in federal money
- Man injured in accidental shooting in Williams
- Obituary: Charlene A. Payne
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Business beat: Gonzalez Mini Market brings Mexican grocery specialties to Williams
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- Remembering the sign man: the art of Perico Avila
- Ash Fork man arrested for shooting incident in Kaibab Estates West
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: