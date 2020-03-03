Williams 911: week of March 4

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) between Feb. 27-March 2 -

• Officers arrested a male for Aggravated DUI after he ran the stop sign at Edison and Grand Canyon Blvd and drove the wrong way on Edison, subject was a .313 over two times the legal limit;

• Officers responded to numerous dog calls;

• Officers responded to man down on Grand Canyon Boulevard, intoxicated subject taken to his hotel;

• Officers arrested a male who turned himself in for a warrant on Route 66;

• Officers responded to very intoxicated female trying to get into vehicles on Route 66 and Third Street, subject turned over to friend after no one would prosecute;

• Officers found purse on Route 66, given back to owner;

• Officers responded to loud party on Locust and Fulton;

• Officers responded to dead dog in roadway on Country Club, not found;

• Officers after traffic stop arrested a male for a felony warrant on Route 66;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Sixth Street and Route 66;

• Officers conducted public assist on Franklin;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sheridan;

• Officers responded to landlord/tenant issue on Rodeo, civil matter referred to courts;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers after traffic stop arrested male from Nevada for possession of marijuana, cited and released;

• Officers and Fire Dept. responded to local hotel for fire alarm, burnt toast;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Franklin;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Piping Rock;

• Officers responded to Love’s for suicidal subject, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to trespass at local hotel, subject trespassed from property;

• Officers responded to male who fell and couldn’t get back up on Sherman, officers assisted in getting male up no injury;

• Officers responded to Oak reference a mom who found marijuana in her sons room, taken for destruction;

• Officers conducted public assist at Carl’s JR;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Pine Meadows;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers took private property hit and run accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grant;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Rodeo;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Subway;

• Officers conducted public assist on Franklin;

• Officers took report of theft of motor bike on Fulton;

• Officers responded to disturbance by Footworks, male and female in verbal disagreement, handled on scene;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers responded to report of female who smelled of alcohol driving with kids in car at Taco Bell, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers arrested a female for driving suspended, cited and released;

• After traffic stop two females were arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana wax;

• Officers responded to male looking in widows of residences on 6th, subject gone upon arrival.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.