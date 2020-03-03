Obituary: Marie Lucille Stockwell Cavaletto

Marie Lucille Stockwell Cavaletto was born in Colton, California on June 9, 1956. She passed away on February 8, 2020 in Flagstaff, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and a sister. Marie is survived by her husband, Chris Cavaletto, sons Jay Stockwell (Amy), and Dillan Stockwell of California, Antonio and Michael Cavaletto of Williams, brother Keith Stockwell (Lorie), cousin Barbara Grubb (Tom) of Williams, nephew, Adam Espinosa and niece, Rachel Espinosa, both of California.

She spent most of her life on the central coast of California and moved to Williams with her husband and family in 2014. She worked for Williams-Grand Canyon News and National Bank of Arizona. She made many friends throughout her life and loved to share her wit and wisdom with all. She was a member of WOW (Women of Williams). She truly enjoyed life and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Family services will be held at Pismo Beach California on March 15th, 2020.