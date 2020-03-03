OFFERS
Matt Vandzura recognized by Grand Canyon Rotary for community contributions

Matt Vandzura receives a plaque Feb. 26 after being named Community Leader of the Year by Grand Canyon Rotary. (Photo courtesy of Sue Winchester)

Originally Published: March 3, 2020 1:50 p.m.

Grand Canyon Rotarian Mike Scott presents Grand Canyon Chief Ranger Matt Vandzura a plaque Feb. 26 after being named Community Leader of the Year by Grand Canyon Rotary.

The award recognized Vandzura for contributions and service to the Grand Canyon and Tusayan communities. Vandzura has served as chief ranger since 2016.

