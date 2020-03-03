Matt Vandzura recognized by Grand Canyon Rotary for community contributions
Originally Published: March 3, 2020 1:50 p.m.
Grand Canyon Rotarian Mike Scott presents Grand Canyon Chief Ranger Matt Vandzura a plaque Feb. 26 after being named Community Leader of the Year by Grand Canyon Rotary.
The award recognized Vandzura for contributions and service to the Grand Canyon and Tusayan communities. Vandzura has served as chief ranger since 2016.
Most Read
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Ash Fork man arrested for shooting incident in Kaibab Estates West
- 27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
- Missing Flagstaff man sought by sheriff's office
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- Williams High School baseball and softball schedule
- Taking the heat: Williams Fire hopes new stipend program will help to increase recruitment and retention
- Forest Service to burn 78-acres of slash piles near Parks Feb. 26
- New finance director brings rural experience to city of Williams
- Obituary: Christian Alexander Plasencia
- Flagstaff's Rio de Flag flood project receives $52 million in federal money
- Man injured in accidental shooting in Williams
- Obituary: Charlene A. Payne
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Business beat: Gonzalez Mini Market brings Mexican grocery specialties to Williams
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- Remembering the sign man: the art of Perico Avila
- Ash Fork man arrested for shooting incident in Kaibab Estates West
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: