OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, March 04
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Know your heart risk: take the Heart Disease Health Risk

Originally Published: March 3, 2020 2:43 p.m.

About one in three Americans have cardiovascular disease. Could you be one of them?

Early detection is the best medicine. To help your heart become and stay well, we offer a 10-minute online heart disease health risk assessment designed to estimate your risk of developing heart disease; highlight what you’re doing well and suggest what else you can do to lower your risk.

Although some risk factors are genetic, you control much of your heart health through the choices you make every day regarding your diet; how you manage stress; how much you exercise; and whether or not you smoke.

A great reason to take the assessment is to understand what your blood pressure and cholesterol numbers mean.

What better time than now to see where you stack up? Take the health risk assessment at NAHealth.com/heart-risk.

It’s a New Era at NAH shaped by a rapidly changing industry driven by experience, quality and the cost of care. In the New Era, NAH is committed to creating an amazing experience for our partners — the colleagues, physicians, providers, patients and other organizations who collaborate to support the health and wellness of our families, friends and neighbors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Guest column<br><br>Check your health for free at Saturday’s Health Fair<br>
Guest column<br><br>Check your health for free at Saturday’s Health Fair<br>
Free diabetes and heart screenings in Sept. for Grand Canyon residents
Free diabetes and heart screenings in August for Grand Canyon residents
Guest column: Local legislators at clinic on Saturday
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State