Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, March 04
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Grand Canyon team rescues man at Hopi Point

Rescue 82 conducts a nighttime technical rescue operation at Hopi Point in Grand Canyon National Park. (Photo/NPS, Emergency Services & Law Enforcement)

Originally Published: March 3, 2020 1:51 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — On Feb. 29 at approximately 7:10 p.m. Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a male visitor “cliffed-out” and stranded approximately 100 feet below the rim at Hopi Point.

photo

An Arizona Vortex with twin tension haul systems is in place during a technical rescue operation at Hopi Point Feb. 29. (Photo/NPS, Emergency Services & Law Enforcement)

According to Emergency Services & Law Enforcement — Grand Canyon NPS Facebook post, a visitor had climbed down to watch sunset and found himself unable to make his way safely out of the Canyon in the darkness.

The post stated that a team was assembled and conducted a technical rope rescue. The stranded visitor was brought back to the rim uninjured and without incident.

Rangers encourage all visitors to have a safe visit by staying on designated trails and walkways and keeping a safe distance from cliffs and steep terrain.

Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park Emergency Services & Law Enforcement

Ken Phillips named NPS Branch Chief for Search and Rescue
UPDATE: Second accidental death reported in Grand Canyon National Park in 2019
New Zealand man alive<br>after West Rim fall
Live burn lights up Grand Canyon interagency fire training
