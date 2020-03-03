Grand Canyon team rescues man at Hopi Point

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — On Feb. 29 at approximately 7:10 p.m. Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a male visitor “cliffed-out” and stranded approximately 100 feet below the rim at Hopi Point.

According to Emergency Services & Law Enforcement — Grand Canyon NPS Facebook post, a visitor had climbed down to watch sunset and found himself unable to make his way safely out of the Canyon in the darkness.

The post stated that a team was assembled and conducted a technical rope rescue. The stranded visitor was brought back to the rim uninjured and without incident.

Rangers encourage all visitors to have a safe visit by staying on designated trails and walkways and keeping a safe distance from cliffs and steep terrain.

Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park Emergency Services & Law Enforcement