First high-speed internet to region to be delivered to Grand Canyon School

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A three-year effort by the Grand Canyon School District and the town of Tusayan to bring high-speed internet to the region has finally paid off.

According to the town, a new 60-mile fiber line from near the city of Williams to the school will deliver bandwidth to students whose access to high-speed internet lags badly behind other Arizona schools.

The $5.6 million project will be funded by the federal E-rate grant program that provides high-speed Internet to schools and libraries, along with a state of Arizona broadband initiative grant contained in Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s fiscal year 2019 budget. Commnet Wireless, a telecommunications company with other projects and assets in Coconino County and the Navajo Nation, won the contract to build the fiber system.

Since its approval in late 2018, the project faced several hurdles, requiring appeals and a federal waiver to extend the project’s time frame. Representatives from the Grand Canyon School District and members of the Tusayan Town Council have successfully worked with Arizona’s Congressional delegation and federal agencies to secure the final approval from the Federal Communications Commission.

“I am beyond thrilled that this game-changing project was approved,” said Grand Canyon School District Superintendent Dr. Shonny Bria. “Our students will finally have the broadband access they desperately need to excel in school and into their future careers and lives. I am thankful for the town of Tusayan’s teamwork and support in getting this across the finish line.”

Tusayan Mayor Craig Sanderson echoed Bria’s comments.

“Since I’ve been mayor, one of the top needs of local residents, businesses and tourists has consistently been high-speed internet. This is a great start,” he said. “I’m proud that the town of Tusayan could play a role in getting this project going for local students. In the long run, this will benefit us all.”

According to Commnet Wireless, the project is expected to commence in the coming weeks and will take around 18 months to complete.

