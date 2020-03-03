OFFERS
Editorial: Stand up for your rights

Originally Published: March 3, 2020 2:44 p.m.

As Americans, it has always been our right to bear arms — whether we do or not is a decision we make all on our own.

Today, as many cities, towns and counties declare themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries for gun rights, hopefully we begin to realize that our freedoms are a privilege — one that can be taken away. Right now, Americans have the choice to purchase and carry firearms. If that freedom is taken away then we need to start asking ourselves, 'which freedom will be next?'

Throughout our country's history people have fought to maintain the principles that our founding fathers established. It was important then and it is important today.

