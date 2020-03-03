Community calendar: Week of March 4

Meals on Wheels Fundraiser March 21

The Williams Senior Center is seeking donations, small and large, to help continue nutritious meal delivery to the elderly and disabled in our community unity. Williams Senior Center will host a Pancake (and more) Breakfast Fundraiser March 21 at the Williams Senior Center, 850 W Grant Avenue from 8 a.m. – noon. Come donate and enjoy a delicious meal. More information is available from Darlene at (928) 679-7485

Williams Lions Club celebrates 75 years

The Williams Lions Club was chartered in 1945, and will be celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. The Lions Club will be hosting a 75-year Charter Party at Bearizona March 20. Additionally, the Williams Lions Club will be hosting the Lions District Convention, March 21 at Miss Kitty’s.

Williams Republican Awareness Club

Williams Republican Awareness Club meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Miss Kitty’s Steakhouse. Please join us.

Free public talk at Kadampa Retreat Center

A Life of Less Worry free public talk with Gen-la Kelsang Jampa will take place March 14 from 11 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m. at the International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon. More information is available at https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/public-talks-1

Williams youth soccer signups ongoing

Early Bird Registration for AYSO soccer through March 15. The cost is $75 for early registration, which will increase to $100 after March 15. Updates about AYSO are posted on the AYSO Facebook page.Registratoin closes April 15 and first practices begin the third week of May.

First Five Years parenting workshop coming in February

First Things First is offering a free parenting workshop at Williams Elementary-Middle School. The 4-session series is designed to to help parents nurture their child with the right combination of freedom and positive discipline. The workshoop is Feb. 18, Feb. 25, Mar. 3 and Mar. 10 from 6 pm to 7:30 p.m. Registration isavailable by calling Krista Bush at (928) 814-3812.

Free tax preparation March 11 and April 1

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide hosts free in-person tax preparation at the Williams Senior Center, 850 W. Grant Avenue in Williams. Appointments are recommended. To make a reservation go to taxaideflagstaff.setmore.com or call (928) 919-9277. Walk-ins are welcome. Bring social security cars, photo ID and all income documents.

Coconino County Career Services at Williams Senior Center

Coconino Career Services will be conducting workshops on the first and third Wednesday of every month at the Williams Senior Center. The next workshop will be Feb. 5 at 2:30 p.m. The workshops will focus on writing effective resumes and interviewing with confidence as well as job search tools and an ARIZONA@WORK overview. More information is available from Career Services at (928) 679-7400.



Little League baseball and softball signups continue

Williams Little League signups have begun. Tryouts for majors and juniors divisions will be Feb. 27 and March 7 at Cureton Park. Coaches and other volunteers are needed. Go to williamslittleleague.com for more information.

Williams Food Pantry open Saturdays

The Williams Food Pantry is open weekly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at 125 S. 3rd Street. More information is available by calling (928) 255-9039.

High School and adult basketball

High School and adult basketball is held at the Williams gym Mondays and Wednesdays from 7-9 p.m.

Grand Canyon Shanti Yoga

Grand Canyon Shanti Yoga offers classes Monday-Wednesday and on Saturday. Drop-in rates are $10, a 12-class pass is $105 and for locals, the first class is $5. Mats and other equipment is provided by the studio free of charge. This is a non-judgmental, welcoming atmosphere. More information is available on Facebook or at grandcanyonshantiyoga.com. The studio is located at 145 W. Rte. 66, Ste. D (Entrance is on Second Street next to Dara Thai).

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

To add your events to the calendar, send an email to editorial@williamsnews.com