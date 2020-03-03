Arizona Rangers donate $500 to help bring Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall to Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Lonesome Valley Company of Arizona Rangers donated $500 Feb. 19 to help bring The Moving Wall, a 252-foot mobile replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D.C., to Williams.

“I thank the Arizona Rangers for all they do. I particularly thank them for this donation toward the Vietnam Traveling Wall,” said Williams Mayor John Moore.

The Lonesome Valley Rangers are based out of Prescott. Since 1957, the auxiliary law enforcement group has followed a three-fold mission — assist law enforcement when requested, provide security and patrol for community groups and raise money for community youth organizations.

Their goal is to also preserve the memory of the original Arizona Rangers, who were the primary law enforcement for Arizona from 1901-1909. Today, the rangers are a 501c3 non-profit organization.

“All of the money we get goes back into the community,” said Arizona Ranger Rich Tuten. “This (check) is an example of that.”

The rangers said they read that The Moving Wall would be traveling through Williams in the Prescott Daily Courier and decided they wanted to donate.

“Because so many of our rangers are Vietnam vets, the older they are, we contacted the Mayor, told them what (we’d) like to do,” he said. “All of the rangers voted unanimously — definitely yes, give them that money.”

The Wall contains the names of American casualties that occurred between 1958 and 1975 and is a replica of Maya Lin’s designed memorial in Washington D.C.

It was first displayed in Texas as part of the Tyler Rose Festival and has since been seen by millions of people with many leaving behind mementos similar to what happens at the original wall. The Wall typically stays about a week at each location.

About the Arizona Rangers

The Arizona Rangers were first established in 1909, prior to Arizona becoming a state.

“They basically cleaned up the territory from 1901-1909, made over 11,000 arrests with a 90 percent conviction rate and made it possible for Arizona to become a state in 1912,” the Rangers said.

The original Arizona Rangers had 105 members in the nine years they were a law enforcement agency. In 1957, the Arizona Rangers were reinstituted. Today, there are 450 rangers throughout the state. The Lonesome Valley Company is the second largest company in Arizona with 52 members.