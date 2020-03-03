OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, March 04
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

2 council seats and mayor seat up for re-election in Tusayan

By Loretta McKenney
Originally Published: March 3, 2020 2:03 p.m.

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Two Tusayan council seats, along with the mayor’s term, will be decided during the primary election held Aug. 4, 2020.

Current terms for Mayor Craig Sanderson, and council members Al Montoya and Becky Wirth expire this year. Council seats are four-year terms and the mayor’s seat is a two-year term beginning in January 2021.

During a special meeting Feb. 18, the Tusayan council passed resolution 2020-03, opening the election season.

“Now that we have a resolution calling the election we can start to work with the county recorder’s office,” said Tusayan Town Manager Cynthia Seelhammer.

Those interested can pick up a candidate packet or mayor packet at the Tusayan Town Hall.

“We have that all available. They can’t turn it in until the second week of March but they can pick it up now and start collecting signatures,” she said.

To become an official candidate for council and to have your name printed on the 2020 Primary Election ballot, candidate packets must be filed with the town clerk no sooner than 7 a.m. March 9 and no later than 5 p.m. April 6.

Packets include a nomination petition containing at least four but no more than seven valid signatures, nomination paper and a financial disclosure statement.

At the time of filing a nomination paper, candidates for local office must meet the following requirements: be 18 years of age or older, able to speak, write and read the English language, resided within the town limits or a recently annexed area for one year preceding the election, be a qualified elector of the town at the time of filing nomination papers and has not been convicted of a felony, unless civil rights have been restored.

All candidates who complete the proper steps will be placed on the Aug. 4 Primary Election ballot.

Any candidate receiving a majority of all the votes cast at the Primary Election will be declared elected without having to run in the General Election. A General Election will be held Nov. 3, if any of the three seats are not filled at the Primary.

At this time, Mayor Craig Sanderson said he is undecided if he will seek re-election.

“I’m undecided at this time,” he said. “I haven’t made commitments one way or another.”

Tusayan Town Hall is located at 845 Mustang Drive in Tusayan.

More information or to download a candidate manual is available at https://tusayan-az.gov/2020-august-4-election-candidate-manual-2/.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Sanderson runs unopposed for mayor, five candidates file for three seats on council
Sanderson is Tusayan's first elected mayor; Wirth and Montoya retain council seats
Schoppmann resigns, reappointed to Tusayan council
Mayor and three council seats open in 2020
Mayor and council members sworn in Dec. 14
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State