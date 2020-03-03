2 council seats and mayor seat up for re-election in Tusayan

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Two Tusayan council seats, along with the mayor’s term, will be decided during the primary election held Aug. 4, 2020.

Current terms for Mayor Craig Sanderson, and council members Al Montoya and Becky Wirth expire this year. Council seats are four-year terms and the mayor’s seat is a two-year term beginning in January 2021.

During a special meeting Feb. 18, the Tusayan council passed resolution 2020-03, opening the election season.

“Now that we have a resolution calling the election we can start to work with the county recorder’s office,” said Tusayan Town Manager Cynthia Seelhammer.

Those interested can pick up a candidate packet or mayor packet at the Tusayan Town Hall.

“We have that all available. They can’t turn it in until the second week of March but they can pick it up now and start collecting signatures,” she said.

To become an official candidate for council and to have your name printed on the 2020 Primary Election ballot, candidate packets must be filed with the town clerk no sooner than 7 a.m. March 9 and no later than 5 p.m. April 6.

Packets include a nomination petition containing at least four but no more than seven valid signatures, nomination paper and a financial disclosure statement.

At the time of filing a nomination paper, candidates for local office must meet the following requirements: be 18 years of age or older, able to speak, write and read the English language, resided within the town limits or a recently annexed area for one year preceding the election, be a qualified elector of the town at the time of filing nomination papers and has not been convicted of a felony, unless civil rights have been restored.

All candidates who complete the proper steps will be placed on the Aug. 4 Primary Election ballot.

Any candidate receiving a majority of all the votes cast at the Primary Election will be declared elected without having to run in the General Election. A General Election will be held Nov. 3, if any of the three seats are not filled at the Primary.

At this time, Mayor Craig Sanderson said he is undecided if he will seek re-election.

“I’m undecided at this time,” he said. “I haven’t made commitments one way or another.”

Tusayan Town Hall is located at 845 Mustang Drive in Tusayan.

More information or to download a candidate manual is available at https://tusayan-az.gov/2020-august-4-election-candidate-manual-2/.