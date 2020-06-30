Madi Olson awarded child abuse prevention scholarship

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Madison Olson, a senior at Williams High School, received a $500 scholarship from the Coconino Coalition for Children & Youth (CCC&Y).



The council created the annual Child Abuse Prevention Essay contest so that Williams High School Seniors could describe what the community can do to help prevent and respond to child abuse and childhood trauma.

Olson’s winning essay focused on bullying — the lasting impact that bullying can have on individuals throughout their lives and prevention options. CCC&Y is concerned with all the ways young people are traumatized and bullying represents a key concern for many youth. Furthermore, bullying is difficult on every young person, but the impact can be further magnified for individuals who may be having other difficulties, such as abuse at home or lack of caring connections in their life. It is also known that traumas that are not balanced with protective factors can have tremendous social impacts including substance use.

“Bullying can start at a young age and it only intensifies throughout life,” Olson wrote in her essay. “Bullying is a conscious and purposeful action that targets emotional strength, confidence, and self-esteem. Childhood bullying affects victims throughout their life and influences life altering decisions as the child grows, which is why our community must prevent bullying, know the signs of a child getting bullied, and take action against bullies.”

Olson stated that when children are bullying or being bullied, they need to be able to treat the situation with compassion rather than only punishment.

“Instead of being angry and upset, we should practice keeping an open mind and showing that you care because there is something the problem is stemming from,” she said. “Keep in mind, we have to keep our children safe! From past experiences, I know that children being mentally abused with bullying often seek help but are ignored due to lack of belief or knowledge of the situation.”

CCC&Y’s Coconino Prevention Council selected Madison’s essay among many other amazing essays.



“We wish her and all the applicants much success as they move into their college careers,” CCC&Y stated.