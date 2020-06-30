OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, July 01
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Grand Canyon National Park to modify Phantom Ranch operations
Modifications to wasterwater treatment plant to last through 2021

Phantom Ranch is located beside Bright Angel Creek on the north side of the Colorado River. It is the only lodging facility below the rim of the Grand Canyon.
Photo/NPS

Phantom Ranch is located beside Bright Angel Creek on the north side of the Colorado River. It is the only lodging facility below the rim of the Grand Canyon.

Originally Published: June 30, 2020 4:01 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Because of deferred maintenance and increased visitation levels, the Phantom Ranch Wastewater Treatment Plant (PRWWTP), located at the bottom of Grand Canyon, requires critical rehabilitation.

Effective immediately, the National Park Service (NPS) is implementing modifications to operations at Phantom Ranch through the year 2021.

These changes are in response to guidance from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

In order to reduce water and wastewater demands to the PRWWTP, NPS will limit overnight use and existing visitor facilities at Phantom Ranch. This project is anticipated to last approximately 18-24 months.

Modified operations will impact both NPS and Xanterra Phantom Ranch facilities.

At Bright Angel Campground, site reservations will be decreased by 50 percent with a reduction in flush toilet restrooms for both day and overnight users. Phantom Ranch will close all hiker dormitories and suspend all guest showers during the project. The hiker dormitories have been closed since March in response to the COVID-19 virus and will remain closed throughout the duration of this project.

All visitors are encouraged to use the existing compost toilets in the inner canyon corridor, including at Phantom Ranch. Day hikers to the inner canyon are reminded to plan ahead to ensure they can properly contain and dispose of all human waste during their hike.

Backpackers with campground reservations at Bright Angel Campground should contact the Backcountry Information Center at (928) 638-7875 for more information. Guests with reservations at Phantom Ranch should contact the Xanterra Central Reservations at 1-888-297-2757 with any questions regarding their reservations.

Information provided by NPS

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Power restored at Phantom Ranch
Test wells under construction at Phantom Ranch through April 5
Power outage at Phantom Ranch causes temporary closures
Water may be unavailable at some inner Canyon locations
Volunteers help with Bright Angel Campground maintenance projects
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State