Grand Canyon National Park to modify Phantom Ranch operations
Modifications to wasterwater treatment plant to last through 2021
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Because of deferred maintenance and increased visitation levels, the Phantom Ranch Wastewater Treatment Plant (PRWWTP), located at the bottom of Grand Canyon, requires critical rehabilitation.
Effective immediately, the National Park Service (NPS) is implementing modifications to operations at Phantom Ranch through the year 2021.
These changes are in response to guidance from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.
In order to reduce water and wastewater demands to the PRWWTP, NPS will limit overnight use and existing visitor facilities at Phantom Ranch. This project is anticipated to last approximately 18-24 months.
Modified operations will impact both NPS and Xanterra Phantom Ranch facilities.
At Bright Angel Campground, site reservations will be decreased by 50 percent with a reduction in flush toilet restrooms for both day and overnight users. Phantom Ranch will close all hiker dormitories and suspend all guest showers during the project. The hiker dormitories have been closed since March in response to the COVID-19 virus and will remain closed throughout the duration of this project.
All visitors are encouraged to use the existing compost toilets in the inner canyon corridor, including at Phantom Ranch. Day hikers to the inner canyon are reminded to plan ahead to ensure they can properly contain and dispose of all human waste during their hike.
Backpackers with campground reservations at Bright Angel Campground should contact the Backcountry Information Center at (928) 638-7875 for more information. Guests with reservations at Phantom Ranch should contact the Xanterra Central Reservations at 1-888-297-2757 with any questions regarding their reservations.
Information provided by NPS
