Grand Canyon Conservancy Field Institute resumes activities July 10

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — After suspending operations in mid-March because of the COVID-19 crisis, Grand Canyon Conservancy’s Field Institute will resume programming July 10.

All classes and tours are open for registration, and staff will be taking every precaution to protect the health and safety of students and employees alike.



“It’s great to see visitors returning now that the park has reopened,” said Mike Buchheit, Director of the Field Institute. “There has never been a better time to reconnect with the natural world. Our expert instructors are eager to share the many wonders of the world’s most-famous chasm with you and your family in a small-group setting.”

Special health and safety procedures and policies will remain until the coronavirus threat has been resolved. Visitors are asked to wear a face covering, bring their own hand sanitizer, and practice social distancing.

The Field Institute works closely with the National Park Service to ensure that the classes meet the educational goals of the park. Classes and trips include: guided backpacking and hiking trips; natural and cultural history classes; day hikes and tours; photography, art, writing, and yoga classes; service trips; and training and certification courses.

The Field Institute has been at Grand Canyon since 1993 and includes professional geologists, biologists, archaeologists, historians, artists and National Park Service resource specialists.

More information is available from the institute at www.grandcanyon.org/fieldinstitute or enroll over the phone at (866) 471-4435.

About Grand Canyon Conservancy

Grand Canyon Conservancy is the official nonprofit partner of Grand Canyon National Park, raising private funds, operating retail shops within the park, and providing premier guided educational programs about the natural and cultural history of the region. Our supporters fund projects including trails and historic building preservation, educational programs for the public, and the protection of wildlife and their natural habitat. Grand Canyon Conservancy inspires people to protect and enhance Grand Canyon National Park for present and future generations. For more information, visit www.grandcanyon.org.

Information provided by Grand Canyon Conservancy