OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, June 30
Weather  72.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona flags to fly at half-staff for fallen firefighters

This April 29, 2017 file photo shows the site where 19 firefighters, known as the Granite Mountain Hotshots, died while fighting one of the deadliest wildfires in the state, at the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park in Yarnell, Arizona. June 30, 2019, marks six years since the firefighters died, overrun by flames in a brush-choked canyon. The loss of nearly the entire Granite Mountain Hotshot crew reverberated across the country. (AP Photo/Paul Davenport, File)

This April 29, 2017 file photo shows the site where 19 firefighters, known as the Granite Mountain Hotshots, died while fighting one of the deadliest wildfires in the state, at the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park in Yarnell, Arizona. June 30, 2019, marks six years since the firefighters died, overrun by flames in a brush-choked canyon. The loss of nearly the entire Granite Mountain Hotshot crew reverberated across the country. (AP Photo/Paul Davenport, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 30, 2020 11:21 a.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags lowered at all state buildings Tuesday to honor the elite firefighters from Prescott who died in 2013 while battling a wildfire northwest of Phoenix.

The 19 members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots were overcome after a change in wind direction pushed the flames back toward their position in the small community of Yarnell.

Ducey called it one of the most tragic days in state history.

"The brave Yarnell 19 had their whole lives ahead of them," Ducey said. "They had families, loved ones and friends who cared deeply about them. They knew the dangers of their job, but they did it anyway, with courage and an abiding sense of duty and commitment to our communities."

Ducey offered his prayers to the families of the firefighters and said the crew's sacrifices will be forever remembered and honored.

Yarnell is hosting a virtual remembrance for the firefighters Tuesday evening.

In Prescott, the courthouse bell will ring 19 times starting at 4:42 p.m. to mark the time of their deaths.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Ducey orders flags at half-staff in honor of 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots
Hotshots' memorial helps start healing process for community
Remembrances planned Tuesday to commemorate Granite Mountain Hotshot tragedy in 2013
Remembering the Granite Mountain Hotshots
Photo: Tusayan Fire raises $7,600 for Yarnell 19 families
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State