North Rim reopens for day use June 30 as Mangum Fire slows

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park from Bright Angel Point. (Mike Quinn/NPS)

Originally Published: June 29, 2020 8:28 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park opens June 30 at 6 a.m. following the reopening of Highway 89A and State Route 67.

The highways were closed in response to the Mangum Fire which has burned 71,450 acres on the North Kaibab Plateau and was 63 percent contained as of June 29. The North Rim was closed June 12 because of the fire.

The North Rim will open for day use only and visitors are encouraged to be self-sufficient as services may be limited on the Kaibab Plateau following the fire.

The North Rim Visitor Center and campground will remain closed until further notice. The Grand Canyon Lodge, Food and Beverage Services, General Store, Trail Rides, Gift Shop and the Grand Canyon Conservancy Bookstore will remain closed with opening dates yet to be determined. The North Rim Backcountry Information Center is open, however, no new backcountry permits will be issued.

Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in effect for all of Grand Canyon National Park which includes no campfires, charcoal or wood-fueled flames. Gasoline or propane stoves remain allowed if operated in an area clear of vegetation. Smoking is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

The Mangum Fire is not within Grand Canyon National Park and the fire is still actively being suppressed using a full suppression strategy.

More information about the Mangum Fire is available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6748/.

Information provided by NPS

