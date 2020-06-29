North Rim reopens for day use June 30 as Mangum Fire slows
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park opens June 30 at 6 a.m. following the reopening of Highway 89A and State Route 67.
The highways were closed in response to the Mangum Fire which has burned 71,450 acres on the North Kaibab Plateau and was 63 percent contained as of June 29. The North Rim was closed June 12 because of the fire.
The North Rim will open for day use only and visitors are encouraged to be self-sufficient as services may be limited on the Kaibab Plateau following the fire.
The North Rim Visitor Center and campground will remain closed until further notice. The Grand Canyon Lodge, Food and Beverage Services, General Store, Trail Rides, Gift Shop and the Grand Canyon Conservancy Bookstore will remain closed with opening dates yet to be determined. The North Rim Backcountry Information Center is open, however, no new backcountry permits will be issued.
Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in effect for all of Grand Canyon National Park which includes no campfires, charcoal or wood-fueled flames. Gasoline or propane stoves remain allowed if operated in an area clear of vegetation. Smoking is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
The Mangum Fire is not within Grand Canyon National Park and the fire is still actively being suppressed using a full suppression strategy.
More information about the Mangum Fire is available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6748/.
Information provided by NPS
- City to hold Fourth of July fireworks and parade
- No plans for Williams to require face masks after Ducey announcement
- Hiker dies on South Kaibab Trail as temps soar to 114 degrees
- Fourth of July still a green light in Williams
- Tusayan to issue mask mandate
- ‘Stars, Stripes and Smiles’: Williams Fourth of July parade applications accepted through June 19
- Williams says 'no' to mandatory face masks; Flagstaff, Cottonwood say 'yes'
- Williams' city manager terminated June 11
- Coconino County requires face masks when social distancing not possible
- Grand Canyon trail temps soar to 115 degrees; excessive heat warning issued
- Jacob Lake evacuated, North Rim closed as Magnum Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
- Williams' city manager terminated June 11
- No plans for Williams to require face masks after Ducey announcement
- Historic Route 66 Car Show rolls into town this weekend
- Update: Mangum Fire on Kaibab Plateau grows to 500 acres
- Mangum Fire consuming North Kaibab Plateau; grows to 29,689 acres
- Williams will not enforce statewide curfew ordered by Gov. Ducey
- Firefighters gain ground on 800-acre Mangum Fire on Kaibab Plateau
- North Rim now open for 2020 season
- Jacob Lake evacuated, North Rim closed as Mangum Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: