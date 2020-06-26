Prescott Frontier Days cancels rodeo dances, parade; rodeo attendees must sign waiver

PRESCOTT - Prescott Frontier Days continues to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic and has made the decision to cancel the rodeo dances and July 4 parade for this year.

The decision was made, along with the Yavapai County Community Health Department and the City of Prescott, to cancel the rodeo dances and parade due to limitations to control large gatherings without proper social distancing, according to a news release.

"The government has been getting a lot of flak about the parade and, if we have to sacrifice the parade and rodeo dances to keep the rodeo performances, that's what we're going to do," Frontier Days General Manager J.C. Trujillo told the Courier.

"We feel lucky that we will be able to continue the tradition of rodeo with the 133rd 'World's Oldest Rodeo.'"

The dances were to be held July 2-4 in downtown Prescott.

The "World’s Oldest Rodeo" will proceed as scheduled with safety measures, hand washing stations and increased sanitation implemented, as well as limited capacity to allow for proper social distancing.

All attendees who already have tickets for the "World’s Oldest Rodeo" will be required to sign a COVID-19 Waiver and Release, according to a news release. Those who do not agree to sign the waiver will not be permitted into the rodeo and will be asked to visit the ticket office for a full refund. It is strongly encouraged that all ticket holders review the waiver and sign it prior to arriving at the Rodeo Grounds.

If you bought your tickets from The Daily Courier, and do not want to sign a waiver, call 928-776-8122 for a refund.

All tickets have been fully committed, meaning the performances are sold out. There are no remaining tickets available for this year. However, the Cowboy Channel will air all eight rodeo performances (check with your network provider to access the channel).

For more information, call the rodeo at 928-445-3103.