4 Chino Valley employees test positive for COVID-19
CHINO VALLEY — Four Town of Chino Valley employees have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and all are currently resting at home, monitoring their health, and receiving appropriate medical treatment, town staff said Wednesday, June 24.
When the individuals test negative for COVID-19 and receive clearance from their primary care physicians, they will be allowed to return to work, the town said in a news release.
Three of the individuals tested positive on June 23, and the other one tested positive on June 24, said Laura Kyriakakis, director of Human Resources.
Because of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability (HIPAA) privacy guidelines, no additional or employee specific information is available at this time. Town management has reviewed the work schedules and duties of the four employees and advised those who were in close contact with them of the risk of potential exposure.
Chino Valley currently has 125 employees, including seasonal and part-time staff.
The health and safety of, not only the public, but the employees and volunteers that serve the community is of the utmost concern to town management and elected officials, the town said. Monitoring of this situation and the continued maintenance and cleaning of all work spaces utilized by both staff and public is ongoing.
Town management is monitoring updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Governor’s Office, and Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) daily and will update the public on any adjustments to services that may be required.
Mayor Darryl Croft urges all to continue practicing social distancing, wearing face masks when in public, and to follow CDC and YCCHS guidelines to keep the community safe and healthy.
Information provided by the Town of Chino Valley.
