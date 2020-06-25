OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, June 26
Weather  76.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Tusayan to issue mask mandate

Facial coverings will be required in Tusayan after council members passed a motion to direct staff to prepare a proclamation requiring masks be worn in public June 25. (Photo/Adobe stock)

Facial coverings will be required in Tusayan after council members passed a motion to direct staff to prepare a proclamation requiring masks be worn in public June 25. (Photo/Adobe stock)

By Lo Frisby, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: June 25, 2020 2:40 p.m.

TUSAYAN, Ariz. – On June 25, the Tusayan Town Council passed a motion to direct staff to prepare a proclamation requiring the wearing of facial coverings in public places, where social separation is not possible.

The mandate was to be prepared immediately by staff and will apply to everyone who enters a public space, specifically indoor spaces. Masks will not be required for dine-in service once seated, however if guests wish to leave their table to use the restroom, etc., a mask will be required. The mandate does not apply to small children, or to those who cannot wear masks due to medical or religious factors. The proclamation will also include directing town staff to assist businesses by providing signage, as well as additional masks and supplies.

Tusayan Mayor Craig Sanderson stated that he is in favor of wearing mask and recognizes CDC guidance in the effectiveness of mask wearing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Sanderson and council members expressed gratitude to the Tusayan business community for being in support of facial coverings.

“We are in complete agreement,” said Councilor Becky Wirth.

Vice Mayor Brady Harris stated that he wanted to make sure that part of the understanding of the council’s decision was to protect residents and guests of Tusayan, Grand Canyon and neighboring tribal communities.

The Navajo Nation, which is located just outside of the Grand Canyon, currently has the highest death rate in the state of Arizona from COVID-19. Arizona is ranked in the top seven of highest rates of COVID-19 infections in the U.S. with 59,974 confirmed cases and 1,463 known deaths as of June 25.

The mandate will not include a provision for enforcement by law enforcement, however, it will allow for businesses to enforce rules at their own discretion.

More information is available at tusayan-az.gov.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Tusayan awaits decision on mask requirements
Tusayan awaits mayor's decision to require masks or not
Flagstaff requiring masks to be worn in public
Williams says 'no' to mandatory face masks; Flagstaff, Cottonwood say 'yes'
Coconino County requires face masks when social distancing not possible
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State