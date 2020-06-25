Tusayan to issue mask mandate
TUSAYAN, Ariz. – On June 25, the Tusayan Town Council passed a motion to direct staff to prepare a proclamation requiring the wearing of facial coverings in public places, where social separation is not possible.
The mandate was to be prepared immediately by staff and will apply to everyone who enters a public space, specifically indoor spaces. Masks will not be required for dine-in service once seated, however if guests wish to leave their table to use the restroom, etc., a mask will be required. The mandate does not apply to small children, or to those who cannot wear masks due to medical or religious factors. The proclamation will also include directing town staff to assist businesses by providing signage, as well as additional masks and supplies.
Tusayan Mayor Craig Sanderson stated that he is in favor of wearing mask and recognizes CDC guidance in the effectiveness of mask wearing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Sanderson and council members expressed gratitude to the Tusayan business community for being in support of facial coverings.
“We are in complete agreement,” said Councilor Becky Wirth.
Vice Mayor Brady Harris stated that he wanted to make sure that part of the understanding of the council’s decision was to protect residents and guests of Tusayan, Grand Canyon and neighboring tribal communities.
The Navajo Nation, which is located just outside of the Grand Canyon, currently has the highest death rate in the state of Arizona from COVID-19. Arizona is ranked in the top seven of highest rates of COVID-19 infections in the U.S. with 59,974 confirmed cases and 1,463 known deaths as of June 25.
The mandate will not include a provision for enforcement by law enforcement, however, it will allow for businesses to enforce rules at their own discretion.
More information is available at tusayan-az.gov.
