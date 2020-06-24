MVD urges patience with service delays because of staffing limitations

ARIZONA - Staffing limitations due to the ongoing public health emergency are resulting in delays to some Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division customer service operations.

Some customers have contacted MVD worried that registration tabs have taken longer than expected to be sent via the U.S. Mail. Even if there is such a delay, once a first-time registration or a renewal has been paid, the customer’s accurate status is updated to the MVD database accessible to law enforcement. Customers may also wish to keep their receipts after making payment.

Additionally, drivers whose license expires between March and September of 2020 have had that date automatically updated by six months and do not need to visit MVD for a renewal until the new date.

For phone customers, call center operations have been diminished, meaning call queues can be more than 30 minutes before reaching a customer service representative.

“ADOT continues working with our telephone system providers to improve the customer experience,” Halikowski said. “We are operating in unprecedented times and our customers are feeling the stress of that when trying to do business with us. We recognize this is not the level of service that the public has come to expect, or that we expect from ourselves, and we are working hard to find new ways to safely and effectively serve the public.”

With employees absent due to illness and quarantine requirements, customer service representatives are feeling the pressure to maintain acceptable levels of service – building on the improvements heralded at MVD over the past few years.

“Before this public health emergency, MVD was focused on improving the customer experience and reducing wait times in offices. We haven’t lost that focus,” said Eric Jorgensen, director of ADOT’s Motor Vehicle Division. “We know today’s situation for customers isn’t good and we apologize for that. At the same time, we have offices around the state with front-line workers dedicated to keeping pace with the needs of our customers. Under stressful and hectic conditions, they are pushing forward to provide critical services for the public. We are making process and technology improvements every day to make the situation better for Arizonans.”

Most MVD services are available online at azmvdnow.gov or through servicearizona.com