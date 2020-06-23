OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, June 24
Weather  85.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

A virtual experience: Grand Canyon Star Party moves online
Grand Canyon National Park celebrates dark skies; hosts annual star party virtually in response to COVID-19

Grand Canyon National Park along with the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association host a star party annually on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. This year, the event was held virtually through online, live-streamed videos. The park is hoping to bring back the on-site star party in 2021. (Photo/NPS, Mike Quinn)

Grand Canyon National Park along with the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association host a star party annually on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. This year, the event was held virtually through online, live-streamed videos. The park is hoping to bring back the on-site star party in 2021. (Photo/NPS, Mike Quinn)

By Abigail Kessler, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: June 23, 2020 3:16 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Williams subscribe logo
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Grand Canyon Star Party returns to the rim June 17-24
Annual Grand Canyon Star Party to be held June 9-16
Celebrate Grand Canyon centennial during annual Star Party June 22-29
Annual star party on North and South Rims June 4-11
Don't miss Grand Canyon's annual Star Party; 2018 date announced
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State