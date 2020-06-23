Tusayan council to hold final interviews for town manager

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The Tusayan Town Council will hold final interviews for the position of town manager June 25 and invites the public to attend or view a brief community forum to hear from each candidate.

The position was advertised nationally and received more than 30 applications. Initial interviews were held via Zoom last month, with 13 candidates out of which four finalist were selected to be interviewed in person by the Tusayan town council. The in-person interviews will be done in executive session, as is normal practice.

Candidates will have the opportunity to speak briefly to interested community members at a community forum at 5 p.m. June 25, at the Squire Best Western Hotel Canyon Room in Tusayan.

All precautions related to Covid-19 will be observed at the event, including air sanitation and social distancing with seating at least six feet distancing. Wearing masks is encouraged. There will be seats for 20 people to attend this event, those who arrive first will be given those seats. The town will also set up a community Zoom link so that people who do not attend the event in person can observe the event.

To join the Zoom meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82879169828?pwd=RFdvVDhVUXpyWlh6bk1GZkxLSVBlZz09

Meeting ID: 828 7916 9828 Password: 896855

Call in: +1 253 215 8782 US or +1 301 715 8592 US

The finalists are Stacey Bristow of Rio Verde, Arizona and Castro Valley, California; Shawn Gilman of Las Vegas, Nevada; Charlie Hendrix of Phoenix, Arizona and John Schempf of Apache Junction, Arizona.

The council said they hope to make a final decision after the interviews and forum are completed.

Information provided by the town of Tusayan