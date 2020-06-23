OFFERS
Wed, June 24
Fourth of July still a green light in Williams

2020 Fourth of July events include a parade and fireworks display. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

2020 Fourth of July events include a parade and fireworks display. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: June 23, 2020 1:32 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Fourth of July plans are in progress as the city prepares for a parade, fireworks display and more.

The parade will be held in downtown Williams July 4 at 6 p.m. The fireworks will be held shortly after dark.

This year’s parade theme is ‘Stars, Strips and Smiles.’

Parade entries were due June 19. More information is available from the Sylvia Lopez at the Williams Recreation Center at (928) 635-1496 or at slopez@williamsaz.gov.

Other July 4 events include an old- time ice cream social at the Community United Methodist Church starting at 2 p.m.

