Fourth of July still a green light in Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Fourth of July plans are in progress as the city prepares for a parade, fireworks display and more.

The parade will be held in downtown Williams July 4 at 6 p.m. The fireworks will be held shortly after dark.

This year’s parade theme is ‘Stars, Strips and Smiles.’

Parade entries were due June 19. More information is available from the Sylvia Lopez at the Williams Recreation Center at (928) 635-1496 or at slopez@williamsaz.gov.

Other July 4 events include an old- time ice cream social at the Community United Methodist Church starting at 2 p.m.